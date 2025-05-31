Canterbury (England), May 31 (PTI) Karun Nair made a crafty double hundred to propel India A to 533 for seven at lunch on the second day of the four-day Unofficial Test against the England Lions, here Saturday

Karun made 204 off 281 balls (26x4 1x6) as India A continued their strong march after resuming from the overnight 409 for three.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Anshul Kamboj (16 batting) and Harsh Dubey (32 batting) are at the crease at the end of the opening session.

Karun, who resumed from overnight 186, brought up his 200 off 272 balls with a four over covers off pacer Eddie Jack.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon's Departure, Timo Werner Returns to RB Leipzig.

Before that India had lost two quick wickets of overnight batter Dhruv Jurel (94) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7). Karun and Jurel added 195 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter's dismissal.

Karun too could not continue for long after reaching his double hundred, edging an in-coming delivery from pacer Zaman Akhter to stumper James Rew.

Shardul Thakur too fell to Akhter after a cameo of 27 as the Lions bowlers took four wickets in the first session of the day to have some consolation.

Brief Scores:

India A: 533/7 in 119 overs (Karun Nair 204, Sarfaraz Khan 92, Dhruv Jurel 94; Josh Hull 2/68, Zaman Akhter 2/73, Eddie Jack 2/75).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)