Inter Miami will be hosting the Columbus Crew this evening as they look to build on their much-needed victory against Montreal in the previous game. Montreal's result pushed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to sixth spot in the Major League 2025 points table. However, Inter Miami will look to break into the top three if they win their upcoming games against the Columbus Crew. It has been a challenging season, and Javier Mascherano will look for consistency as they gear up for another tougher test. Their opponents are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference and are in good touch. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi Team Up To Launch Football Club Deportivo LSM in Uruguay (Watch Video).

The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 clash will be held on June 1. The much-awaited match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The Inter vs Columbus match will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Talking about Lionel Messi, the Argentinian legend is in sublime form for Inter Miami. Be it goal scoring or setting up play, the Miami skipper has looked unstoppable.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will feature in the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 match at the Chase Stadium in Florida on June 1. His role will be crucial if Inter Miami wants to win the match and jump into the top three in the points table. Lionel Messi's play-making with Luis Suarez will be key here once again. The Inter Miami captain also won his first Player of the Match during Matchday 16 of the MLS 2025 season. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

The Herons secured a 4-2 victory against CF Montreal, netting two goals and adding an assist. Messi's performance made him the first player in the club's history with 50 goal contributions in regular season play, tallying 29 goals and 21 assists after 37 matches in South Florida. The legendary footballer is now up to eight goals and three assists in the MLS 2025 season. Messi's stellar performance helped Miami end its four-match winless streak.

