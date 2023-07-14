Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Friday announced the signing of Pritam Kotal from Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The 29-year-old Kotal has signed a three-year contract with the Blasters, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Kotal’s football journey began with the youth team of Chirag United, where an impressive stint opened doors to the India U-19 side. In 2011, Pritam joined the All India Football Federation’s developmental I-League side, Indian Arrows. He made 26 appearances for Arrows before earning a move to Mohun Bagan, in 2013, where he quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

In 2014, Kotal made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with FC Pune City, following his transfer from Mohun Bagan. Since then, he has represented several ISL teams, including Delhi Dynamos, ATK, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Throughout his nine seasons in the ISL, he has made a total of 143 appearances.

“Pritam is a player with a tremendous work ethic and winning mentality. It is very rare to see players like Pritam who, despite having enjoyed the kind of success that he has enjoyed over the years, still want to reinvent themselves, get better, and maintain their standard of play. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our squad. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest players in Indian football. I am elated to have Pritam in our squad and expect nothing but great things from him this upcoming season," Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys was quoted as saying by ISL.

The former title-winning captain of MBSG is one of the most experienced defenders in Indian football and has amassed 11 trophies in his career so far, both for club and country. This includes three ISL titles, three SAFF Championships, and two Intercontinental Cups.

Since making his international debut in 2015, he has been a mainstay in the defence and has regularly featured for the Blue Tigers. He has made over 50 appearances for the Indian national team.

Commenting on the occasion, an elated Kotal said, “I am delighted to join Kerala Blasters FC and embark on this new chapter of my career. The club’s rich history and passionate fanbase make it an exciting opportunity for me. I am eager to contribute my skills and leadership to the team and work towards achieving our collective goals. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Kerala Blasters FC, and I promise to give my absolute best on the field. Together with my new teammates, I am confident that we will create memorable moments and bring success to the club. I am eagerly looking forward to wearing the Kerala Blasters jersey and making our fans proud. Let’s go, Blasters!” (ANI)

