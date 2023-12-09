New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Pacer Ayabonga Khaka, along with all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk returned to South Africa's ODI squad against Bangladesh.

The three top Proteas players were absent during the T20I series against Bangladesh which ended at 1-1 as the second game ended with no outcome.

The South African side will be led by their recently appointed full-time captain Laura Wolvaardt.

All-rounder Chloe Tryon will remain unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation after being ruled out from the T20I series due to a groin injury.

The squad also features two uncapped ODI players including 20-year-old Eliz-Mari Marx and Mieke de Ridder. Marx made her T20I debut against Bangladesh and only featured in T20Is.

The series will begin on December 16 in East London, the second ODI will be played on December 20 in Potchefstroom. While the final ODI will be played on December 23 in Benoni.

Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez talked about the squad and said, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to the selected players for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Each athlete has demonstrated exceptional skill, commitment and hunger to succeed for their country."

"Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-Mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up--a testament to her talent and potential. We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field," Preez added.

Head coach of the South African women's team, Hilton Moreeng, talked about their recent performances and the importance of qualifying for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India 2025.

"I am very happy that we can continue to bring youngsters in to add to the experience we have. We know what is at stake, with both teams having successful ODI series recently, so for us, it's to make sure, particularly on home soil and after the way we started the T20Is, we can improve on that. It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series," Hilton said.

"We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day," Hilton added.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder*, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx*, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker. (ANI)

