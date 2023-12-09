Gujarat Giants stepped into the WPL auction to fill some gaps in their squad at the WPL 2024 and made some interesting add-ons. Gujarat Giants headed into the event with a purse of Rs 5.95 crore. BCCI announced that 165 players are registered for the WPL 2024 auction. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 are from associate nations. Gujarat Giants is the most expensive franchise in the WPL, bought for an astonishing amount of Rs 1289 crore. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who GG has acquired at the WPL 2024 Auction. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

The Giants had 10 available slots and had a squad size of eight players, of which three of them are overseas players. The Gujarat-based franchise had a forgettable campaign in the inaugural WPL season where they finished bottom of the points table with two wins out of eight matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of (-2.200). The side suffered a big blow when they lost skipper Beth Mooney for the season with an injury in the first match. Gujarat Giants will have the maximum purse at the auction, of Rs 5.95 crore and will hope to make the most of that and assemble a powerful squad for next season. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

GG Full Squad for WPL 2024

GG Players Bought at WPL 2024 Auction: Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Aparna Mondal

GG Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

GG Previous Season Recap: Gujarat Giants had a very bad first season of the WPL in 2023 as they finished in last position with only four points as they only won two games in the whole campaign. There are a total of five teams in the WPL for now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).