Columbus (US), Oct 14 (AP) Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas injured his right adductor muscle during his side's World Cup qualifier against the United States and was replaced by Leonel Moreira at the start of the second half.

The 34-year-oild Navas, the starter for Paris Saint-German, made his 99th international appearance and had allowed a tying goal by Sergiño Dest in the 25th minute on Wednesday night.

Navas, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, joined PSG for the 2019-20 season. (AP)

