Seongnam (Korea), May 7 (PTI) Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa, the last two Indians to have won on the Asian Tour, were five shots behind sole leader, Bio Kim (68) after the penultimate round of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Saturday.

Joshi (69), the last Indian to win an Asian Tour event in 2018 and Madappa (72), who won a few months before him, are both Tied-fifth at 5-under 208 and will make a bid to end India's title drought since late 2018 on Sunday.

Kim was 10-under for three days at Namseoul Country Club.

Madappa seemed to be going great on the front nine and even took sole lead at 8-under as he had three birdies against one bogey. He collapsed on the back nine with four bogeys against one birdie to drop to 5-under.

Joshi, who finished before Madappa, had four birdies in two sets of back-to-back birdies against two bogeys for 69 as he also moved to 5-under.

Another young star Indian Honey Baisoya shot a 66, the joint-lowest round of the day, to sit in outright seventh at 4-under for three rounds.

It was the second time in two days that an Indian player had shot the best or equal best round of the day – Madappa had second day's best of 65.

Of the other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (74) and S Chikkrangappa (72) were T-42, Karandeep Kochhar (73) was T-52 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) was T-59.

Leader Bio Kim had an unexpected scare on the first hole, when a scoring official collapsed on the tee near to him.

Kim later found out that the official who collapsed was a 20-year-old university student Woojun Lee, handling one of the scoreboards.

A doctor in the large crowd rushed to help and an ambulance took him to a hospital where he made a full recovery. He was suffering from anaemia.

Kim was four shots ahead of his countrymen Minjun Kim (68), Mingyu Cho (68) and Jiho Yang (71).

Reigning Asian Tour number one Joohyung Kim from Korea fired a 72 and is in a group of five players seven off the pace, along with Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan who carded a 66.

