Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 25: Madhu Vedwan, who was part of the Silver Medal-winning team at the Asian Archery Championships in November last year, will be in action this week at the Khelo India University 2021. Speaking about the importance of the Khelo India University Games, the archer said, "The Khelo India University Games are always organized in a brilliant way. It's organized like the Asian Games or any other big sporting event. This tournament helps the athletes to move up the ranks in their sporting careers." Khelo India University Games is Stepping Stone Towards My Olympic Dream, Says Fencer Javed Ahmad

Vedwan further added, "The competition also prepares the athletes for the global stage. Sometimes, athletes feel nervous in international events due to a lack of experience. But after competing in the Khelo India University Games, which is hosted in accordance with international standards, the athletes will feel much more confident when they compete in world events."

The archer, who comes from a farming family in a village in Uttar Pradesh, credits her family for her success as a sportsperson, "My family has supported me a lot. I am from a village in UP. It's a big thing for my family to send a girl outside to compete in sports. A career in archery has only been possible because of the support I have received from my family." IDCA Organises Women’s 3rd T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2022 in Mumbai

The 24-year-old also said that her biggest aim is to win a medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, "When I started practising archery, I didn't know what kind of career is possible in this sport. But from the time I started understanding the professional archery space, my goals have been to bring glory to my country and win as many medals as possible. My biggest aim at the moment is to win a medal at the Paris Olympics for my country." Over 4,500 participants from around 190 universities are competing with each other at the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru. The athletes will battle it out across 20 different sports including indigenous sports like Mallakhamba and yogasana during the event.

