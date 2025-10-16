New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is set to take place in Rajasthan from November 24 to December 5, across seven cities. The Games will feature competitions in 23 medal sports and one demonstration sport (kho-kho).

Similar to the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar earlier this year, the University Games will be spread across Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Bharatpur. More than 5,000 athletes from universities across the country are expected to participate in the 12-day sporting event, according to an official press release.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the significance of the University Games in India's sporting ecosystem.

"The Khelo India University Games are a crucial link in India's sporting pathway. Across the world, universities play a vital role in shaping champions, and KIUG provides our young athletes a platform to showcase their ability at a national level. The Rajasthan edition will highlight India's expanding sporting landscape and will be a stepping stone to glory for many who aspire to represent the nation globally," he said.

He further added, "Under the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Khelo India initiative has created a robust ecosystem that encourages participation, talent development, and excellence. The University Games in Rajasthan will inspire thousands of students to pursue sports alongside academics and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through competition and camaraderie."

In KIUG 2025, there will be 23 medal sports and one demonstration discipline. The medal sports include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, yogasana, cycling, beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking.

Kho-kho will be a demonstration event. For the first time, beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking, and cycling are being introduced in the KIUG programme.

In the previous edition of the Khelo India University Games held in the North-East region, Chandigarh University emerged as the overall champion. Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, secured second and third places respectively. (ANI)

