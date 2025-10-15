New Delhi, Oct 15: Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday termed it “a huge moment for Indian sports” after Ahmedabad was recommended by the executive board of Commonwealth Sport as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The recommendation shall now be placed before the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport to be held on November 26, 2025. Commonwealth Games 2030: Ahmedabad Recommended as Host City for Centenary Edition, Final Decision To Be Made in November 2025.

In a social media post from his official handle, the Sports Minister said: “A huge moment for Indian sports! Grateful to Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a proud milestone for our nation.

“This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map.”

Mansukh Mandaviya's Post

Dr Mandaviya said that this development will give a significant boost to India’s ambitions of hosting the Summer Olympic Games in 2036

“It is a big boost to the Union Government’s vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. We successfully staged the World Para Athletics Championship recently in New Delhi with the participation of over 2200 athletes and support staff from 100-plus nations, drawing praise from International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons and top international athletes. In the last decade, the country has not only developed world-class sports infrastructure but, through policy changes, sports science, and financial support, we are on a fast-paced road to transforming India into a nation of champions,” Dr Mandaviya said.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, most recently finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. The country hosted the 2010 edition of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, making India only the second Asian nation to host the Commonwealth Games.

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt Raksha Nikhil Khadse, posted on social media: “Bharat takes another giant leap in the global sporting arena! The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended Ahmedabad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games! This shining acknowledgement reflects India’s world-class infrastructure, hospitality & thriving sports ecosystem. A proud moment that brings the world closer to Bharat’s vibrant heart!” Mansukh Mandaviya Pays Floral Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on Occasion of National Sports Day 2025 (See Post).

Amdavad’s proposal emphasises India’s commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport. With the support of the Indian government and that of Gujarat State, the Commonwealth Games Association for India, the Indian Olympic Association, has announced that it will host a full-capacity Commonwealth Games, unlike the scaled-down version that Glasgow, Scotland, will be organising in 2026.

