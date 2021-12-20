New Delhi, December 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning a historic silver medal at the BWF World Championships. The former world No. 1 Srikanth became the first Indian to win a silver in the men's singles at the badminton world championships, with Prakash Padukone (1983), B Sai Praneeth (2019), and Lakshya Sen (2021) winning a bronze each.

In the summit clash in Huelva, the Indian was defeated by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-15, 22-20 on Sunday. The final lasted for 43 minutes. "Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton," Narendra Modi tweeted.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and Others Praise Kidambi Srikanth After His Historic Silver Medal Triumph at BWF World Championships 2021 (Check Posts).

Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal. Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.

