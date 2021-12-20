Kidambi Srikanth added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he won a historic silver medal at the BWF World Championships final. He lost the summit clash to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew but received praise for his efforts which made him the first Indian male to ever win a silver in the competition.

Take a look at some of the congratulatory messages:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton. https://t.co/rxxkBDAwkP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar:

Proud of you, @srikidambi & @lakshya_sen on winning the Silver Medal🥈 & Bronze Medal 🥉 respectively at #BWFWorldChampionships at Huelva. Congratulations and wishing you two the very best! It’s great to have 2 shuttlers from India 🇮🇳 on the podium. pic.twitter.com/ZlHLkqCmmv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2021

Vice-president of India:

Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for scripting history by becoming the first male player from India to bag a Silver medal at BWF World Championships final 2021. My best wishes for his future endeavours! @srikidambi #BWFWorldChampionships2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 20, 2021

Kiren Rijiju:

Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal for India 🇮🇳 Congratulations @srikidambi 🏸 https://t.co/Is8kVTGk8h pic.twitter.com/6mkFhxpg8r — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 19, 2021

Munaf Patel:

