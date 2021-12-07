Bloemfontein, Dec 7 (PTI) Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and skipper Hanuma Vihari hit a fifty each to take India A to 229 for six in reply to South Africa A's 268 all out at stumps on the second day of the third unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

At the close of play, Kishan was batting on 86 off 141 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and one six, while Vihari scored 63 off 170 balls during which he hit six fours and one over the fence.

Besides the duo, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran made 28 while Sarfaraz Khan scored 14.

Opener Prithvi Shaw and devdutt Padikkal failed to live up to the expectations, scoring just five and eight respectively.

Right-arm medium pacer Lutho Sipamla was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa A with figures of 3 for 63, while Migael Pretorius (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/43) and Senuran Muthusamy (1/54) scalped a wicket each.

India A still trail South Africa A by 39 runs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 249 for seven, South Africa A added just 19 runs for the last three wickets to be bowled out for 268 in their first innings.

Opener Sarel Erwee top-scored for South Africa A with a patient 75, while Tony de Zorzi (58) and Khaya Zondo (56) also struck a half-century each.

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar shone bright with the ball for India A with figures of 4 for 45, while Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets for 51 runs.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar also picked up two wickets for 52 runs.

