Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Legendary Korean coach KiSik Lee, who led the USA to over 300 World Cup medals and three Olympic podium finishes, is all set to take charge as India's national archery head coach on a three-year contract in the lead-up to the Los Angeles Games 2028, a top Archery Association of India official confirmed to PTI on Saturday.

The 67-year-old Lee has been shortlisted for the top job in the recurve section and the proposal has been forwarded to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for final approval.

“Given his outstanding resume, he is the ideal candidate to guide India towards its first-ever Olympic medal in archery,” the official said.

“We've had several rounds of discussions with him, and he has agreed to commit to India till LA 2028.”

A bold gamble after years of heartbreak

India's archery programme has long promised greatness but repeatedly faltered on the Olympic stage, often crumbling under pressure.

Since Athens 2004, India has mostly relied on Korean foreign coaches, except for the 2012 London Olympics when the legendary Indian archer Limba Ram helmed the team.

However, the results didn't change.

Recently, Korean coach Baek Woong Ki was appointed as head coach at Paris 2024, but was denied accreditation due to the contingent exceeding its support staff quota.

Preferred personal coaches and physios of top archers were prioritised, forcing Woong Ki to return to India before the Games began -- a controversy that underlined the lack of systemic clarity and cohesion.

Why KiSik Lee?

The AAI believes Lee brings more than just reputation.

“He's not only a medal-winning coach but also a visionary who has transformed national systems -- something India urgently needs,” the official said.

Lee is globally respected for creating the USA's biomechanically sound "National Archery System" and mentoring multiple Olympic medallists, including world No. 7 Brady Ellison, who credits Lee with shaping both his career and character.

“Coach Lee's impact is immeasurable,” USA Archery CEO Rod Menzer had said when Lee announced he would step down after the Paris Games to focus on family.

“He developed world-class athletes and inspired a generation of archers and coaches.”

Under his leadership, USA also won golds at indoor, outdoor, field, and 3D world championships.

Lee was instrumental in nurturing youth talent through elite programs like the ‘Junior Dream Team' and the ‘Resident Athlete' programme at Chula Vista.

Challenges and expectations

Lee, who previously coached Korea and Australia, is known for using a drawing technique that is distinct from both the Indian and Korean methods.

His appointment is expected to usher in technical innovation and mental resilience, glaring weaknesses in India's past Olympic campaigns.

However, questions remain on whether India's senior archers, who often prefer personal coaches, will adapt.

India's archery power couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who have seven Olympics in between them, recently roped in veteran Rahul Banerjee as their personal coach.

The Army on the other hand have their own Korean coach. Dhiraj Bommadevara is the current Army man in the Indian team.

“We have consulted the seniors, and we hope it will work out. If they want to continue with their coaches, that's fine. Lee can then focus on grooming young and mid-level talent,” the AAI official added.

“This is a long-term investment. He won't just train our elite archers but will also mentor grassroots talent and coaches. We are hopeful the results will reflect in Paris and culminate in LA 2028.”

The ball now lies in SAI's court and if approved, the Korean master tactician could be India's biggest hope yet to break its Olympic archery jinx.

