Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Muskan Rana put the brakes on Maharashtra's dominance in the rhythmic gymnastics competition of the sixth Khelo India Youth Games, Tamil Nadu, by clinching the gold medal in individual clubs category at the SDAT Aquatic Complex here on Tuesday.

Muskan finished on top with a total of 24.05 points to clinch Jammu and Kashmir's first gold medal of the Games with Maharashtra's Parina Madanpotra (22.95) and Haryana's Life Adlakha (22.80) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 15-year-old trainee of the Gymnastic Centre of J&K Sports Council had earlier won silver medals in the Rhythmic All-round and Individual Ball categories and a bronze medal in Individual Hoop.

Maharashtra Sanyukta Kale, who had won the All-Round gold on Monday, added two more gold medals to her tally in Ball and Ribbon category while her state-mate Kimaya Karle clinched the Hoop gold to take their state to the top of the medals tally for the first time in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The defending champions also added another gold and silver in Yogasana with the duo of Pranav Sahu and Yash Lagad winning the Boys Artistic Pair event with a score of 133.23 points while Aryan Kharat and Tanmay Mhalaskar (132.42 pts) finishing second. Tamil Nadu's B Monisha Mahendran and S Kabilan (131.98) bagged the bronze.

Last night table toppers, Tamil Nadu added seventh gold to their tally when Dhanyadha J.P won the Girls Individual Pursuit at the TNPESU velodrome with a timing of 2:52.333s. Shiya Lalwani of Maharashtra (2:54.530s) and Gargi Bishnoi of Rajasthan (2:56.396s) took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Rajasthan also opened their gold medal account with Kheta Ram Chinga winning the boy's Individual Pursuit with a timing of 3:50.494, according to a release. Bihar's Prahalad Kumar (3:51.953) clinched the silver medal while the bronze went to Aashirwad Saxena (3:47.502) of Telangana.

In the shooting event being held at the Guru Nanak College, Haryana's Samrat Rana and Suruchi defeated Rajasthan's Prachi and Yogesh Kumar 16-6 to clinch the 10m Air Pistol mixed doubles gold.

Photo Caption: Jammu and Kashmir's Muskan Rana in action during the Rhythmic Club competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the SDAT Aquatic Stadium here on Tuesday. Rana won the gold medal.Photo Caption: Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale in action during the Rhythmic Ball competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the SDAT Aquatic Stadium here on Tuesday. Kale added gold medals in Ball and Ribbon category to the All-Round crown she won yesterday.

Photo Caption: Kheta Ram Chinga of Rajasthan racing ahead to clinch the Individual Pursuit Gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the TNPESU Velodrome here.

Results:

Cycling Girls:Individual Pursuit (2km): Gold - Dhanyadha J.P. (TN) 2:52.333; Silver - Shiya Lalwani (Mah) 2:54.530; Bronze - Gargi Bishnoi (Raj) 2:56.396

Boys:Individual Pursuit (3km): Gold - Kheta Ram Chinga (Raj) 3:50.494; Silver - Prahalad Kumar (Bih) 3:51.953; Bronze - Aashirwad Saxena (Tel) 3:47.502

Gymnastics

Girls:Rhythmic Hoop: Gold - Kimaya Karle (Mah)24.55; Silver - Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 24.10; Bronze - Muskan Rana (J&K) 23.35

Rhythmic Ball: Gold - Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 26.00; Silver -Muskan Rana (J&K) 25.55; Bronze - Life Adlakha (Har) 22.80

Rhythmic Club: Gold - Muskan Rana (J&K) 24.05; Silver - Parina Madanpotra (Mah) 22.95; Bronze - Life Adlakha (Har) 22.80

Rhythmic Ribbon: Gold - Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 25.90; Silver - Muskan Rana (J&K) 23.75; Bronze - Parina Madanpotra (Mah) 22.25

JudoGirls:63kg: Gold - Daechan Stanzin (Del); Silver - Khushi (Del); Bronze - Manpreet Rani (Har), Nandhana Prasad (Ker)

63+kg: Gold - Dipapati NG (Man), Silver - Sirohi Nitya (UP); Bronze - Hanshu (Har), Sunil Radhika D (Kar)

Boys:81kg: Gold - Sachin Kumar Singh (UP); Silver - Manas Kumar (Jha); Bronze - E Hemanth Sachin (TN), Harsh Sharma (Pun)

81+kg: Gold - Rakshit Tokas (Del); Silver - Yash Patil (Guj); Bronze - Prakhar Kumar Singh (UP), Symon L (Man)

Shooting10m Air Pistol Mixed Team:Gold Medal Match: Haryana bt Rajasthan 16-6Bronze Medal Match: Tamil Nadu bt Madhya Pradesh 16-6

Squash (2)Girls individual final: 1-Pooja Arthi R (TN) bt 2-Nirupama Dubey (Mah) 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6; Bronze medals: Deepika V (TN), Shameena Riaz (TN)

Yogasana

Girls:Artistic Pair: Gold - Menaka V/Petrashivani G (TN) 132.35; Silver - Niral Wadekar/Vaidehi Mayekar (Mah) 132.22; Bronze - Nishtha Godbole/Riya (MP) 132.07

Boys:Artistic Pair: Gold - Pranav Sahu/Yash Lagad (Mah) 133.23 pts; Silver - Aryan Karat/Tanmay Mhalaskar (Mah) 132.42 pts; Bronze - B Monish Mahendran/S Kabilan (TN) 131.98 pts

Traditional Yoga: Gold - Rajdeep Dalal (WB) 61.92; Silver - Ritik Bishnoi (Raj) 61.25; Bronze - Aryan Kharat (Mah) 61.17, Arif Allaudin Khan (Goa) 61.17. (ANI)

