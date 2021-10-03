Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 116, KKR reached 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs overs to win the match. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 57 from 51 balls while Nitish Rana contributed 25.

Jason Holder was the pick of the SRH bowlers, grabbing two wickets for 32 runs, while Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece.

With the win, KKR remained on fourth spot with 12 points with a match left to be played.

Earlier, already out of contention for a play-off berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 115 for 8 after opting to bat.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show after opting to bat.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan got one.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 115 for 8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 26; Tim Southee 2/26, Varun Chakravarthy 2/26, Shivam Mavi 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Shubman Gill 57, Nitish Rana 25; Jason Holder 2/32).

