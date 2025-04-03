Kolkata, April 3 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders posted 200 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) did the bulk of the scoring, while Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Rinku Singh (32) also made useful contributions.

For SRH, Mohammed Shami (1/29), Pat Cummins (1/44), Zeeshan Ansari (1/25), Harshal Patel (1/43), and Kamindu Mendis (1/4) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Score:

KKR: 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 60, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50; Mohammed Shami 1/29, Kamindu Mendis 1/4).

