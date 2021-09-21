Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Punjab have left out big-hitting Chris Gayle, and included Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen as the four foreign players in the playing XI.

Also Read | RR 9/0 in 1 Over | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Evin Lewis & Yashasvi Jaiswal Look to Give Rajasthan Royals a Flying Start.

The Royals chose Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as their four overseas players.

Teams:

Also Read | Lionel Messi Ruled Out of Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 Match Due to Knee Injury.

Punhab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)