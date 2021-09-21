If heartbreak had a face it would surely look like Yashasvi Jaiswal who got dismissed on the score of 49 runs. Harpreet Brar was the one who scalped the wicket of this youngster. Jaiswal actually got a bit cautious and was taking singles in the previous over. But an outside off delivery from Brar and he got caught inside the circle by Mayank Agarwal who took a Great cath. Jaiswal OUT on 49.
After Liam Livingstone's dismissal, the game slowed down for almost an over but Mahipal Lomor was the one who picked the pace and slammed a couple of SIXES. This ushered RR to a 130+ score. For now, Yashasvi Jaiswal nears the score of 50.
Just as we thought that Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal would get a 50 run partnership, we Arshdeep Singh who provided yet another breakthrough to PBKS. A slower one was enough to trap Livingstone and he was taken by Fabien Allen at deep midwicket. Livingstone OUT on 25.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is still batting for the Rajasthan Royals and the batsman surpassed his personal best score in the IPL. Jaiswal had scored 34 runs against Delhi Capitals last year in IPL 2020 and now has surpassed the benchmark. Jaiswal is now batting on the score of 40 runs.
This time it's Ishan Porel who stuck for the team as he removed Sanju Samson. The RR captain got edged and taken by KL Rahul. Samson OUT on 4. So After the first wicket, the play has slowed down a bit for an over. But youngster Yashavi Jaiswal was once again shifted gears and slammed a FOUR and SIX before Samson made way into the pavilion.
Arshdeep Singh has finally stuck for Punjab Kings as he got rid of Evin Lewis on the score of 36 runs. Great catch by Mayank inside the circle. Quite a low dive catch by Agarwal. Lewis OUT on 36.
Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given Rajasthan Royals a flying start to Rajasthan Royals. The two look quite great and are doing a fine job. Yashasvi has scored 10 runs from 8 balls and Evin Lewis is batting on 28.
Mohammad Shami starts off with the over for PBKS and after a run on the first ball, the pacer bowled four dots. Yashavi Jaiswal was in no mood to slow down and slammed a couple of FOURS on the fifth and sixth delivery.
Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Ishan Porel have debuted for Punjab Kings.
So the Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Check out the video below:
#PBKS have won the toss and they will bowl first against #RR.
Live - https://t.co/odSnFtwBAF #PBKSvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/wtc8qhgGjz— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
The battle between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is all set to take a center stage at the Dubai International Stadium. This is match number 32 in the IPL 2021. The two teams will be fighting for survival in this game. With key players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes opting out of the tournament, Sanju Samson will have many selection issues. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are placed in a tight spot. Both teams have six points in their kitty. Rajasthan Royals walk into the game with a thumping 55 run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 32.
Out of the last five matches, Rajasthan has won only a couple of games and is placed on number six of the points table. They have so far played seven matches in the IPL 2021. PBKS had lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets and that too with 14 balls to spare. Out of the last five games played by KL Rahul's team, they have won a couple of them. They have so far played eight games in the IPL 2021. A win here for PBKS and RR would simply mean that they would rise on the IPL 2021 points table.
The head-to-head record between both teams is also quite interesting. PBKS and RR have met 22 times in the history of IPL so far, where Punjab Kings won 10 matches while Rajasthan Royals won 12 games. As of now, we have CSK and DC occupying the number one and two spots respectively.