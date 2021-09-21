The battle between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is all set to take a center stage at the Dubai International Stadium. This is match number 32 in the IPL 2021. The two teams will be fighting for survival in this game. With key players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes opting out of the tournament, Sanju Samson will have many selection issues. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are placed in a tight spot. Both teams have six points in their kitty. Rajasthan Royals walk into the game with a thumping 55 run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 32.

Out of the last five matches, Rajasthan has won only a couple of games and is placed on number six of the points table. They have so far played seven matches in the IPL 2021. PBKS had lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets and that too with 14 balls to spare. Out of the last five games played by KL Rahul's team, they have won a couple of them. They have so far played eight games in the IPL 2021. A win here for PBKS and RR would simply mean that they would rise on the IPL 2021 points table.

The head-to-head record between both teams is also quite interesting. PBKS and RR have met 22 times in the history of IPL so far, where Punjab Kings won 10 matches while Rajasthan Royals won 12 games. As of now, we have CSK and DC occupying the number one and two spots respectively.