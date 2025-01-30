Sports News | 'Kohlimania' in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Star Batter Makes Ranji Appearance After 13 Years

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): It was a memorable day of action on day one of the final league stage round of the Ranji Trophy match, with Virat Kohli's presence in this tournament after 13 years drawing a stream of his fans and cricket lovers to the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

The 'Kohli-mania' saw people coming to the stadium from early morning with long lines seen of eager fans. Several other Indian international stars were also in action in the match between Delhi and Railways.

The Delhi stadium was buzzing and filled with excitement, a sight not common for domestic cricket matches, with fans awaiting action from their hero whose recent performances have been mostly disappointing. Some additional gates were opened to accommodate fans and additional security deployed. As per ESPNCricinfo, over 15,000 fans attended the match.

The Group D clash also saw a fan breaching security as he rushed onto the field to meet Virat Kohli. With Delhi's opening bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, having Railways in trouble at 21/3, the person managed to evade security and reach Kohli and touched his feet. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the intruder off the field. Kohli requested them to go easy on the fan and avoid any harsh treatment.

After Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, Railways were skittled out for 241, with Upendra Yadav (95 in 177 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Karn Sharma (50 in 105 balls, with seven fours and a six) scoring fifties.

Sumit Mathur (3/20) and Navdeep Saini (3/62) were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi.

Coming to the Group C clash between Karnataka and Haryana at Bengaluru, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. Karnataka ended the day at 267/5 in 89 overs. Skipper Mayank Agarawal (91 in 149 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) top-scored for the team, with KL Rahul scoring 26 in 37 balls, with four boundaries on his return, putting 54 runs for the second wicket with Mayank.

Devdutt Padikkal (43 in 93 balls, with four boundaries) and Smaran Ravichandran (35 in 48 balls, with four boundaries) put in 76 runs for the fourth wicket after the dismissals of Mayank and KL.

Krishnan Shrijith (18*) and Yashovardhan Parantap (27*) ended the day for Karnataka.

Anshul Kamboj (2/25) and Anuj Thakral (2/74) were top bowlers for Haryana.

The Group A clash between Mumbai and Meghalaya in Mumbai saw pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur notch a hat-trick and end with figures of 4/43 in 11 overs which helped his side bundle out Meghalaya for 86.

Mumbai ended their day at 213/2, with a lead of 127 runs. Indian middle-order veteran and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (83* in 152 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Siddhesh Lad (89* in 155 balls, with 11 fours and a six) ended the day on a high for Mumbai after they were reduced to 43/2.

Coming to the Saurashtra versus Assam clash in Group D at Rajkot, Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat first. They piled on runs as wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai (130 in 181 balls, with 17 fours and a six), Chirag Jani (80 in 78 balls, with 14 fours) and Cheteshwar Pujara (95 in 162 balls, with nine fours) scored brilliant knocks.

Sheldon Jackson (48* in 86 balls, with five fours and a six) and Arpit Vasavada (8*) ended the day for Saurashtra. (ANI)

