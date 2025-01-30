Al-Nassr will be facing Al-Raed in an away tie in the Saudi Pro League, looking to keep the sights of league leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Ittihad. With 35 points from 17 matches, Al-Nassr trail the top two by 8 points but with three wins in their last four matches, they have the momentum to gather steam in the title race. As for Al-Raed, they head into the fixture on the back of a five-game losing streak and will be tested here against one of the best in the country. Al-Raed versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

Hamad Al-Jayzani, Zakaria Hawsawi, Oumar Gonzalez, and Mubarak Al-Rajeh form the back four for Al-Raed with Meshari Sunyur in goal. Mathias Normann and Mehdi Abeid will form the central midfield partnership and Mohammed Al-Dossari and Yousri Bouzok occupy the two wide midfield positions. Saleh Al-Amri and Amir Sayoud should form the strike partnership up front.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brilliant for Al-Nassr in the last game and his ability to be at the end of most chances created by his teammates makes him special. Sadio Mane and Anelo will cut inside from the flanks with Otavio as the playmaker. Marcelo Borozovic determines the tempo of their gameplay from midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Partner Georgina Rodriguez On Her 30th Birthday, Says 'Your Light Illuminates Us and Your Love Infects Us' (See Post).

When Is Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024-25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Jio users can watch Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the JioTV app as well. Expect a fast-paced game with chances created at both ends and Al-Nassr claiming a 1-2 win.

