Melbourne, Jun 13 (PTI) World billiards champion Sourav Kothari on Monday won the 2022 Lance Pannell-Pacific International Snooker Championship.

In the final, Kothari thrashed top-ranked Australian cueist Johl Younger 4-0 in the best of seven frames, with a high break of 93 in the third frame.

Also Read | ATP Rankings: Daniil Medvedev Dethrones Novak Djokovic to Regain World No 1 Spot.

After topping his league, Kothari defeated Australian Cale Barrett 3-1 in the quarters and the talented Charlie Chafe 3-1 in the semifinals respectively.

He last had won the title in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Also Read | IPL Media Rights: Two Different Broadcasters for Indian Subcontinent, Total Value per Match at Rs 107.5 Crore.

Kothari will now be participating in the 2022 Pacific International Billiards beginning here on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)