Melbourne, Jan 23 (AP) French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in their fourth round match on Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion and progress to her third quarterfinal in four Grand Slams events.

She will next play 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, who had 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paula Badosa.

Azarenka, seeded 24th, made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.

Krejcikova broke Azarenka's serve in the third game and again in the seventh to take control of the first set.

She broke again the opening game of the second set and then was rarely troubled in closing out as temperatures approached 34 Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit).

Keys beat Badosa 6-3, 6-1 in the first match of Day 7 on Rod Laver Arena. (AP)

