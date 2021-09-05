Tokyo, Sep 5 (PTI) Krishna Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

Also Read | Suhas Yathiraj Settles for Silver in Paralympics 2020 in Men’s Singles SL4 Match: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Viren Rasquinha, Deepa Malik & Others Hail Noida DM.

Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

This was India's fifth gold at the Games.

Also Read | 2020 Paralympic Games Live Updates Day 12: Krishna Nagar Wins Gold Medal After Defeating Man Kai Chu In SH6 Badminton Finals.

Earlier, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)