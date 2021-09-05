Suhas Yathiraj has settled for a silver medal after his Lucas Manzur. He lost the game 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in Men's Singles SL4 Badminton match. Needless to say that the netizens are also hailing Yathiraj who is also currently the DM of Noida. This also included PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovid, Deepa Malik, Viren Rasquinha and others. Check out the tweets below.

President Ram Nath Kovind

Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

PM Narendra Modi

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Deepa Malik:

Another medal secured in Badminton! Extremely proud of the fantastic display put on by @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj to win the #Silver 🥈. A fantastic debut for us in Para Badminton at the @Paralympics with a couple of matches still to go!#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/wVtPYPA7KI — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 5, 2021

Viren Rasquinha:

Simply loved the fighting spirit and sportsman spirit that @suhasly showed today in the #Paralympics #Parabadminton SL4 final before going down against WR 1 Lucas Mazur 🇫🇷 Congratulations Suhas 👏👏👏 you have made 🇮🇳 proud! Both on and off the court with the work you do — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 5, 2021

