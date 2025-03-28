Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) The KSLTA Stadium, the premier tennis hub in the state, was on Friday renamed as SM Krishna Tennis Stadium as a tribute to the former state chief minister.

Krishna, who was president of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association from 1999 to 2019, passed away last year at the age of 92.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan To Add Bollywood Tadka to IPL Mega Celebrations Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' Match Against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Match 30.

Marking the occasion, SM Krishna Memorial scholarships worth Rs 12 lakh were awarded to 10 upcoming tennis players from Karnataka.

R Ashoka, President of KSLTA said, "SM Krishna loved this sport a lot. This stadium is a result of his hard work. We at the KSLTA are very delighted to rename this stadium as SM Krishna Tennis Stadium."

Also Read | RCB 45/1 in 5 Overs | CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Quick Stumping Helps Noor Ahmad Dismiss Phil Salt.

Ashoka said the association is building another tennis stadium near the city's airport, and the scholarships will be given on an annual basis.

"I am happy to state that we have been allotted seven acres of land by this government near the Kempegowda International Airport to build a state-of-the-art tennis complex.

"I am also happy to announce that every year, apart from hosting the SM Krishna Memorial Tournament, we will also give away SM Krishna Memorial Scholarship to upcoming tennis players from the state,” he added.

India tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is also the KSLTA vice-president, said, “I was 19-years-old when the World Doubles was held in Bangalore, and as a young boy to watch so many international players come into the stadium here was a huge inspiration to me.

“Today, to be here seeing all the development and growth, and to have this iconic stadium named after him is a befitting tribute.”

The newly renamed stadium will host the SM Krishna Memorial Tournament - an ITF Men's M25 event with prize money USD 30,000 from April 1 to April 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)