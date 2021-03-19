Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakratne Dilshan's outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.

Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.

Riding No.4 batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe's 47 not out (25b, 8x4, 1x6) and southpaw Upul Tharanga's unbeaten 39 (44b, 5x4), Sri Lanka finished at 129/2 in 17.2 overs. Captain Dilshan scored 18 and Sanath Jayasuriya, too, got as many runs.

Earlier, Dilshan won the toss and elected to field and the Lankans bowled out South Africans for a paltry 125.

Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans as he returned figures of 5/25.

For South Africa, opener Morne van Wyk starred with a half century from 57 balls, including eight boundaries.

Brief scores: South Africa 125 all out (Morne van Wyk 23, Alviro Petersen 27; Nuwan Kulasekara 5/25) lost to Sri Lanka129/2 (Upul Tharanga 39, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 47) by 8 wickets.

