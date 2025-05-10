Nicosia [Cyprus], May 10 (ANI): Olympian Kynan Chenai was the best Indian on show as India's Trap shooting squad fell short of the finals mark in the individual men's and women's events, on Saturday, the penultimate day of the year's third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Kynan (24,24,22,24,23) closed with rounds of 24 and 23, for a total of 117 in the men's trap qualifiers and 17th spot in the final rankings.

Manuel Murcia of Spain and Lada Denisova of the Neutral Athletes (AIN) won gold in the men's and women's events, respectively. The Trap Mixed Team event follows on the last day on Sunday.

The other Indian scores and positions of the day were as follows:

Trap Men- Shardul Vihan 113 (24,21,19,24,25),62nd; Bhowneesh Mendiratta 113 (23,22,23,23,22),65th

Trap Women- Kirti Gupta 114 (22,22,22,25,23),15th; Rajeshwari Kumari 114 (23,22,23,23,23),17th; Sabeera Haris 112 (22,21,23,24,22=112),27th. (ANI)

