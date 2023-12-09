Melbourne, Dec 9 (AP) Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he won't compete at the Australian Open next month because of injuries.

The 28-year-old Australian said on social media he'll miss the Grand Slam for a second straight year because he needs “a little more time” to recover.

Kyrgios, whose name was absent from the entry list for the tournament, pulled out of last season's Australian Open because he needed knee surgery. He later dealt with a wrist problem.

Kyrgios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but played in just one official singles match in 2023.

Kyrgios teamed with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles championship. AP

