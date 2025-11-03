Sydney [Australia], November 3 (ANI): Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne continued to unleash torrent of runs in domestic circuit, slamming his third ton of the ongoing One Day Cup for Queensland against New South Wales at Sydney on Monday.

Following last two years of indifferent form in international cricket, especially Tests, Australia's second-most premier batter after Steve Smith continues to be hell-bent on proving that his class is permanent and runs would soon flow, as he smashed 101 in 111 balls, with six fours and a six, striking at 90.99.

His total helped Queensland reach 287/9 in 50 overs, with spinner Tanveer Sangha (3/64) being the pick of the bowlers for NSW. Later during the defence of the total, he also picked two wickets, with Lachlan Shaw (60 in 64 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sam Konstas (47 in 74 balls, with three fours) being top contributors as NSW was restricted to 191 all out, losing by 96 runs.

Marnus is the top run-getter in the tournament, with 338 runs in four innings at an average of 84.50, with three centuries and a strike rate of over 99, with best score being 130.

This is his fifth century in past eight innings in domestic cricket across formats, having already slammed two Sheffield Shield centuries as well. He rules the batting charts of Aussies' most premier red-ball tournament as well, with 341 runs in four innings at an average of 85.25, a healthy strike rate of 77.67 and two centuries, with best score of 160.

Marnus, after showcasing poor ODI form, was dropped from the ODI leg of the home series against Australia, but later picked as all-rounder Cameron Green sustained an injury. However, he did not get a game.

The right-hander is without a century in his past 49 international matches, having scored just 12 fifties in 57 innings at an average of less than 30. His form has been even worse in red-ball cricket, with his last Test century coming against England back in July 2023. Since then, he has been able to muster just 668 runs in 16 matches and 30 innings at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90.

Labuschagne also did not feature in any Test of the tour to West Indies, despite being a part of the squad from second Test. With the first ball of the home Ashes to be bowled on November 21 at Perth, Labuschagne would be aiming to continue with his domestic grind, score a truckload of runs to earn back his place in the team. (ANI)

