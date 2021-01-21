La Quinta (US), Jan 21 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri, who had a fine start before succumbing to some errors in the final round last week at Sony Open, will look to make amends when he tees off at the star-studded American Express this week.

Lahiri plays his first round with Steve Jones and Scott Harrington from the tenth at the PGA West (SC) in California.

American Akshay Bhatia, 18, alongwith Hank Lebioda and Joseph Bramlett will also tee off from tenth but a little over an hour and a half after Lahiri and his group.

Lahiri is hoping to carry on the form of his middle two rounds from Sony Open in Hawaii, when he shot 65-64, but slipped in the final round and ended T-62.

"There were lot of positives and I just need to be more consistent," he said.

Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and tournament host Phil Mickelson are among the big names and they will appear in this week's Featured Groups coverage.

They'll be competing on two courses at PGA West, including Pete Dye's famed Stadium Course and its island-green 17th nicknamed Alcatraz.

Andrew Landry has a win and playoff loss in his last three American Express starts.

