Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 15 (ANI): The Colombo Strikers have roped in opening batter Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League. The Pakistan cricketer has replaced Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker in the Colombo Strikers team.

Imam-ul-Haq has scored 2143 runs in 78 matches in his T20 career so far. The top-order batter has notched 20 half-centuries in T20s. Speaking about joining the Colombo Strikers, Imam-ul-Haq said, "The Colombo Strikers have a fantastic team and I am thrilled to join the side. I am really looking forward to have a great experience to play with many many talented players."

Colombo Strikers' Icon Player Babar Azam also welcomed Imam-ul-Haq to the squad, "Imam is a very skilful cricketer. His addition to our side is a huge boost for us. The youngsters in our team will also have a chance to learn from him."

Meanwhile, team owner Sagar Khanna said, "Imam is a very experienced cricketer and we are delighted to have him on our side. He can anchor the innings for us and add stability to the side. I hope that he has a fantastic time with Colombo Strikers."

The Colombo Strikers will take on Jaffna Kings in their first match of the LPL on July 30, 2023 in Colombo. (ANI)

