Problems are only getting bigger for the Pakistan national cricket team. While the Green Shirts are already dealing with their recent big loss in Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener, they will have to deal with yet another blow. As per a report by A Sports, star Pakistan batsman and the hero of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against India, Fakhar Zaman is now ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. As per multiple reports, the batter is ruled out with an injury of chest muscular pain, and he will be replaced by Imam-ul-Haq for the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Here's How Mohammad Rizwan and Co Can Make it to Last Four of Eight-Team Tournament.

Fakhar Zaman suffered from the injury while fielding in the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game. He signaled for his substitution and left the pitch without any assistance. He didn't field for major parts of the innings while New Zealand were batting in the first innings. He did come to bat while Pakistan were chasing, but an injured Zaman looked struggling and could manage only 24 runs, which came off 41 balls. The 2017 Champions Trophy finale centurion will be replaced by the 29-year-old Imam-ul-Haq, who last played for Pakistan in December 2023. Imam was reportedly out of the Pakistan team after a report alleged him of leaking confidential team matters. India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match Prediction: IIT Baba Abhay Singh Predicts IND vs PAK Winner Ahead of Epic Clash in Dubai.

Pakistan cricket is already dealing with big blows in the tournament, which was supposed to be special, with the country hosting a mega ICC event after 29 years. The team couldn't select star opener Saim Ayub due to his ankle injury. Now, Zaman is out too, so two new batters and a new pair will be in action in the upcoming high-voltage India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. The team must have had high expectations from Zaman as he had struck a century in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against India to help his nation clinch the trophy.

