Leganes (Spain), Apr 8 (AP) A first goal of the La Liga season for Osasuna defender Jorge Herrando was canceled by a late penalty for Leganes in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Visiting Osasuna was on top for much of the match and had already had a goal ruled out for the most marginal of offsides before Herrando put them ahead early in the second half on Monday.

Jon Moncayola's corner was flicked on across goal and the towering center half nodded in at the back post.

Osasuna should have had the three points wrapped up long before the end but the normally reliable Ante Budimir missed two glorious chances and Leganes got back into the game with a late penalty.

With five minutes left, Sergio González was hauled down in the box and Dani Raba made no mistake from the spot.

Osasuna moved up one place to 13th, while Leganes, although still third to last, closed the gap to Alaves above it to two points. The bottom three clubs are relegated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)