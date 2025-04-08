Another fascinating episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and it witnessed a lot of action with more matches being added to the WrestleMania 41 card. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins had a confrontation and the 'Visionary' tried to attack him before CM Punk made the save. Lyra Valkyria defended her women's Intercontinental title against Bayley in a great match while the War Raiders defended their world tag team titles via disqualification. Plus, it is finally made official that Iyo Sky will defend her WWE Women's World title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 4: CM Punk Attacks Roman Reigns After Unveiling His Favour, Jacob Fatu To Face LA Knight For US Championship At WrestleMania 41 and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey Uso retaliated with some strong words for Gunther after the WWE World Heavyweight Champion beat up his brother Jey Uso last week on Raw in London. Also, Bron Breakker will have three other opponents going for his Intercontinental championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he defends the title against Penta, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

Jey Uso Confronts Gunther

Can Jey Uso win the big one at #WrestleMania?! pic.twitter.com/rR1gPjxeC4 — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025

Jey Uso was not at all happy with what had transpired last week on Raw when Gunther unleashed a brutal assault on his brother Jimmy Uso and left him bloodied in the ring. All of this happened with Jey Uso's hand zip-tied to the rope and he could not do anything but watch his brother get dismantled by the 'Ring General'. Jey Uso walked up to Gunther's face and said he wasn't scared of him anymore and that he will pray for the person he was going to become. Jey Uso vowed to beat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 and take away the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Grace Streets Of Mumbai Dressed in Traditional Indian Attire, Netflix India Share Glimpses of Their Photoshoot During Promotional Visit (See Pics).

Seth Rollins Lays Out CM Punk With Paul Heyman Watching

Paul Heyman's involvement in the storyline has certainly made it pretty interesting. Seth Rollins told Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns didn't love him at all and all what he did was use him. He gave him an example of how Roman Reigns left him with the Bloodline 2.0 after he lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 and later, their exchange got physical with Seth Rollins insulting Paul Heyman and the latter asking him not to touch him. As Seth Rollins look to beat down Paul Heyman, CM Punk came out to make the save. The two brawled before Seth Rollins ended up with the last laugh, hitting the Curb Stomp on the former WWE Champion. He then seemed to be hitting another on Paul Heyman as well, only to stop and say that he now owed him a favour as well. John Cena, Cody Rhodes Engage in Heated Verbal Showdown on Raw; WWE Undisputed Champion Hits 'Cross Rhodes' on His WrestleMania 41 Opponent (Watch Videos).

Triple Threat Match Set for WWE WrestleMania 41

After weeks of teasing it, it was confirmed that Iyo Sky will take on Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat at WWE WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made it official and Iyo Sky signed the contract.

Dominik Mysterio Hits Penta With 'Mexican Destroyer'

Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match where the latter hit the 'Mexican Destroyer' in what turned out to be a great match. Eventually, he lost the match with Penta hitting the Penta driver after which he was attacked by Carlito. Bron Breakker then came out and speared Carlito and Penta. Finn Balor managed to side-step Bron Breakker and take him down momentarily and pose with the Intercontinental title only to escape a spear later on. This fatal-four way match at WWE WrestleMania 41 is indeed going to be magnificent with all four top quality superstars in action.

Lyra Valkyria Defeats Bayley

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley had a great match with the women's Intercontinental title on the line. But Bayley wasn't able to capture the title and turned down a hand shake from Lyra Valkyria before entering the ring and hugging her. These two are surely not done and one can expect a match down the road. For now, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will team up to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues for the women's Tag Team championships. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 31: Cody Rhodes Hits John Cena With Cross Rhodes After War of Words; Gunther Leaves Jimmy Uso Bloodied, Iyo Sky Retains Title and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Other Results/Events on Monday Night Raw

Rey Mysterio will go up against El Grande Americano in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41. On Raw, El Grande Americano took out Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a six-man Tag Team match and he did so by putting a metal inside his mask. Rey Mysterio had enough of the disrespect to his traditions and challenged El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. Also, New Day lost their World Tag Team match against War Raiders via disqualification after Ivar hit Xavier Woods with a steel chair.

