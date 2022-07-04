Dublin [Ireland], July 4 (ANI): Several big players have returned as Ireland announced a 14-player squad for the home tri-series against Australia and Pakistan.

Ireland captain Laura Delany, who had missed their previous series against South Africa after failing to recover from an injury, is back to lead the squad. Also joining her are opening bowler Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell, who were injured as well and have now made it back to the team.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad 2022 Torch Relay Arrives in Goa.

Ava Canning and Amy Hunter, who missed the previous series due to exam commitments, also return.

"We were pleased to see numerous strong performances during the recent South Africa series and, combined with the return of several players to the player pool after exams or injury, it has certainly made for several tough decisions on selection," said Carrie Archer, Chair of National Women's Selectors in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket.

Also Read | India vs England, 5th Test 2022 Stat Highlights: Ton-Up Jonny Bairstow Shines but India Remain in Control After Day 3.

"However, these selection challenges only serve to underscore the positive fact that we are on the right track in the development of an increased talent pool to choose from in Ireland," she said.

"Indeed, several players who missed out on this squad can consider themselves unfortunate, but certainly not out of contention for further opportunities, particularly in the lead up to T20 World Cup Qualifier in September," Archer added.

"We have a lot to play for and a lot of players to see, especially with so many Super Series games ahead, as well as further internationals ahead of the tournament," she added.

The T20I tri-series will be played in Bready from 16 to 24 July, with Ireland facing Australia in their first match on the 17.

Squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)