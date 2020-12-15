Munich [Germany], December 15 (ANI): Bayern Munich have been drawn against Lazio in the last 16 of the 2020/21 Champions League, and although Manuel Neuer dubbed his opponents as a "strong team", the goalkeeper said that his side "go in as favourites".

"Lazio are a strong team, but we go in as favourites. They have class forwards. We know how dangerous Ciro Immobile is," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

"Lewy is definitely looking forward to the clash and I will prepare well as goalkeeper. We have got good memories of the stadium, having won handsomely against Roma. Miroslav Klose will also be able to fill us in - he played for Lazio. We can look forward to the game. We want to come out on top and progress to the next round," he added.

The UEFA, in a statement on Monday, said the first legs are scheduled for February 16/17 and 23/24, with the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller said he has watched Lazio's games before adding that "caution is advised".

"Lazio were in Dortmund's group, so I watched the games. They're an opponent who can be very awkward in attack, especially with Ciro Immobile. Caution is advised, but of course we're looking forward to the next round. Rome is a beautiful city and we have good memories of playing Roma there," he said.

Bayern Munich are currently gearing up for the Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg, slated to be played on Thursday. (ANI)

