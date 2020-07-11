New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Recalling his Test debut as a skipper, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane said he had never thought he would lead the Indian team someday.

Rahane captained Indian in the fourth test of Australia tour of India at Dharamsala in March 2017. In the first innings, he scored 46 runs while in the second innings he smashed 38 runs off just 27 balls.

The right-handed batsman also said captaining India was a special moment for him.

"Leading India was really special for me, particularly in that Test match against Australia in 2017. I had never thought I would captain India. By evening also I was not sure that I would be leading the Indian side or not. Virat and Anil Kumble (then India's coach) told me the evening before the Test that I would be captaining," Rahane told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"It was a very special moment for me. I couldn't believe I was going to lead the team. The series was 1-1 and to go on to win the series 2-1 in the first Test I captained was really special for me," he added.

India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the fourth Test and went onto clinch the Test series 2-1.

Rahane was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand in February this year.

The 32-year-old batsman would have been in action for Delhi Capitals if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

