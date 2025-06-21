Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) The hundreds of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening Test offered a warm walk back to a windy August 22 years back when India's batting pillars of yore Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly tormented England at the very same Headingley with centuries of their own.

The stalwarts' hundreds then paved the way for a massive Indian win, and the 'Next Gen' Indian stars' stellar effort has given their side a potential shot at a famous victory, especially in the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era.

If anything, it was a statement about India's never-drying batting fountain.

Back in 2002, the hundreds by the troika and India drawing the Test series heralded a new chapter in the country's cricketing landscape as it gradually began to wash away the tag of 'Tigers at Home, Lambs Abroad.'

But the task that awaits the likes of Jaiswal and Gill is quite different.

India is now a team adept in touring but they need to step into the Size 16 shoes of some giants who made the team a force to reckon with away from home.

Here's a quick look back to the day when India erased a good chunk of that stigma on them.

India had pummelled England by an innings and 46 runs after burying the home side under a mountain of runs in the first innings.

The commanding win, undoubtedly, was set up by first-innings tons from Dravid (148), Tendulkar (193) and captain Ganguly (128) as India posted a mammoth 628 for eight declared.

It also was the first strong impression that Sanjay Bangar, who later went on to become a successful batting coach, made on Test cricket with a resolute 236-ball 68 while opening the innings.

A look at the scorecard would tell batting heavyweights Virender Sehwag (8) and VVS Laxman (6) missed out, but India were not complaining as the bowlers completed the demolition job, making the most of the efforts that the batters produced.

Spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh claimed three wickets apiece while fast bowlers Zaheer Khan and, now the chairman of India selectors, Ajit Agarkar, grabbed a couple of sticks each.

England were shot out for a poor 273 despite Alec Stewart's valiant 78 not out in the first innings. Asked to follow-on, the English response was no better despite skipper Nasser Hussain's 110 and another gritty show with the bat from Stewart who made 47.

Agarkar trapped Michael Vaughan leg-before for the first breakthrough but it was Kumble who made the strongest mark, taking a four-for in the second innings.

A collective bowling show then ensured a series-levelling win as India returned home with the four-match series drawn 1-1.

What could be the fate of the series, which is currently underway in England? Will it shape the destiny of a few rare young talents? We will have to wait!

