Bilbao, Spain, May 22 (AP) There he was, kissing the trophy before lifting it in front of his teammates.

It was a dream-come-true moment for Son Heung-min, the South Korea star who finally won his first title in Europe as Tottenham defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

“I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly,” Son said. “The last seven days, I was dreaming about this game every single day. It finally happened, and I can sleep easy now.”

Only a few weeks ago, Son was congratulating Harry Kane, his former Tottenham teammate. Kane for finally won the first trophy of his own career after leaving Spurs and joining Bayern Munich.

Son and Kane had teamed up for one of the best attacking partnerships in the Premier League, setting each other up for more goals than any other attacking duo in the competition. Kane had to move to Bayern to finally earn his first trophy. But Son was able to do it while still with Spurs, which hadn't won a major title since 2008.

“Let's say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today," he said of the drought-breaking win with Spurs. "In 17 years, nobody has done it. Today's the day — probably I will say I'm a legend. Let's enjoy it, let's celebrate. It feels amazing. It's what I've always dreamed of. Today is the day the dream came true. I'm the happiest man in the world.”

Son and Kane were together when Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool in another all-English decider. Son is the only starter from that match who is still at Tottenham.

Son just recently returned from a foot injury and came off the bench in Wednesday's final in the 67th minute. After the final whistle, he celebrated wildly with his teammates and later — draped with the South Korea flag — he saluted the fans in the stands.

It had been a mostly disappointing season for Tottenham, which is in 17th place in the Premier League. It's only hopes to play in European competitions next season was by winning the title on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League.

“When you look at the whole season, there was always some situations where you're having a tough time, but we as players always stuck together,” the 32-year-old Son said.

"The young players always stepped up. I always tried to give them good advice, speak positively. I'm very lucky I have such an amazing group of players with me.” (AP)

