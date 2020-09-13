Tuscany [Italy], September 13 (ANI): Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the dramatic Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello that was twice stopped and re-started on Sunday.

With this win, Hamilton takes the 90th F1 pole position of his career, only one short of equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players' Update: Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan Gets Back in Rhythm With Staggering Shots (Watch Video).

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Alex Albon finished second and third respectively. Albon claimed the maiden podium of his Formula 1 career.

Daniel Ricciardo was left to come home fourth, tantalisingly close to his first podium with Renault, as Sergio Perez finished fifth for Racing Point. With just 12 runners classified at the finish, Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren, ahead of the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc classified eighth at the team's 1,000th Grand Prix.

Also Read | Tuscan GP 2020: Lewis Hamilton Wins Crash-Marred Grand Prix to Claim 90th F1 Win of Career, Valtteri Bottas Finishes Second.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was ninth after receiving a five-second race penalty, with the second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel rounding out the top 10. That left Williams' George Russell 11th, agonisingly close to the team's first points of the year, while Haas' Romain Grosjean finished 12th of 12.

Max Verstappen and Monza winner Pierre Gasly's Tuscan Grands Prix lasted just two corners, with both caught up in a melee at Turn 2 - Verstappen having already suffered a power unit issue that saw him fall down the order before getting punted off, with Gasly caught up in the incident as well.

A resultant Safety Car then led to a huge accident at the Lap 7 race restart, with Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kevin Magnussen and Nicholas Latifi all taken out of the race - thankfully without serious injury, with the race red-flagged while the debris was cleared up, before the second red flag came on Lap 45 after Stroll's accident, making for the first race at Mugello that would not be forgotten soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)