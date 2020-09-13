With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League round around the corner, players of all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training, and Shikhar Dhawan is no different. The Delhi Capitals opener has been hitting the training ground hard lately and is looking determined to make a mark in the gala tournament. Recently, the left-handed batsman took to his Instagram page and gave us glimpses of his training session. In the 35-second video, Gabbar can be seen playing some big shots, which is definitely not a great sign for the opposition bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan Flaunts His Chiselled Back in Latest Instagram Pic.

“Getting back into the rhythm - step by step! Love middling the ball,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the video on Instagram. The southpaw played several shots in the video which also depicts his wide range. Fans were also ecstatic after coming across the post as they backed the 34-year-old batsman to showcase his prowess in the forthcoming tournament. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

Fitness will be a major concern for Dhawan in IPL 2020 as he has missed a lot of matches in the last one year due to injury. However, the coronavirus-induced break must have given him enough time to recover from his wounds. Also, the veteran batsman has been practising yoga lately, which is expected to enhance his endurance.

Apart from Dhawan, DC have the services of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Shreyas Iyer in the batting department. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin will have the onus to do the damage with the ball. The team is undoubtedly looking well balanced on the paper, but they’ll have to come together as a unit to clinch their maiden IPL trophy.

