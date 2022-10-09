Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hopes that boundaries are not too short during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The former batter pointed out that the ropes were brought in significantly during the first T20I between Australia and England and added that big grounds, long boundaries make cricket in Australia unique.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"I see the boundary rope brought in significantly in the Aus v Eng T20I. I hope that's not the case during the WC. Big grounds, long boundaries is what makes cricket in Australia unique. #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup," tweeted Jaffer.

Coming to the match, England has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Top knocks from Alex Hales (84) and skipper Jos Buttler (68) and a fiery spell from pacer Mark Wood (3/34) powered England to an eight-run win over Australia in the first T20I on Sunday.

Also Read | Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Half-centuries from Hales and Buttler powered England to 208/6 in their 20 overs. Hales and Buttler added 132 runs for the first wicket. But it was pacers Nathan Ellis (3/20), Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis (one wicket each) that put brakes on England's run flow and they could not score much in the second half of the innings.

Chasing 209, opener David Warner (73) top scored for Aussies. Knocks from Mitchell Marsh (36), Marcus Stoinis (35) also kept Australia in the hunt but the hosts fell short of 8-runs of victory. Pacer Mark Wood (3/34) was the leading bowler for England. Sam Curran (2/35) and Reece Topley (2/36) also performed well for England.

Alex Hales was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning knock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)