Post the 6-3 mauling against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have a tough assignment coming up against Everton at Goodison Park. The Red Devils were far from convincing against Omonia in the Europa League in mid-week but in the end, got the job done. They currently languish at 7th in the league but they have games in hand and could utilise that to march north. Everton made a poor start to the campaign but are now without a defeat in their last five games. They come into the contest on the back of two wins and they will fancy themselves at home. Everton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:30 PM IST. English Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Scores Again in Man City's Win; Chelsea Beat Wolves

Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have resumed first-team training for Everton and will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson are ruled out with injuries. Idrissa Gueye often plays well against Manchester United and he will be charged up as he lines up in midfield. Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil will test the United backline with Neal Maupay spearheading the attack.

Raphael Varane is not fully fit and may be left out of the match-day squad for Manchester United. Victor Lindelof is the ideal replacement for the French defender to partner Lisandro Martinez. Anthony Martial is fit and ready to lead the attack with Marcus Rashford playing on the left. Bruno Fernandes and Antony complete the attacking quartet for the visitors. Casemiro might be left out again with Scott McTominay preferred over him due to him being more mobile.

When is Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Goodison Park. The game will be held on October 9, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester United match. Tough game for Manchester United but they might just come away with all three points from this one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).