New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Long distance runners Hemraj Gurjar and Anjali Kumari have been banned for four and six years respectively by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel after they failed dope tests last year.

The 25-year-old Gujar, who had won a 5000m bronze in the 2023 National Inter-State Championships and gold in the National Cross Country Championships in 2023 and 2024, has been banned for four years beginning from April 20, the date of the decision.

Gujar had also represented the country in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships last year.

Last year, Gujar was handed provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after finding prohibited substance Darbepoetin (DEPO) in his dope sample.

Anjali's six-year ban period begins from March 31, according to the latest update on the NADA website, which does not give further details.

She had also represented the country in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships last year.

Kabaddi player Manish Gulia, wrestlers Omkar Shankar Chougale and Divya Kakran, boxer Thokchom Yaisana Chanu and swimmer Vishal Grewal were handed four year bans by the ADDP of the NADA.

Powerlifter Amita Devi Kotwol and a minor track and field athlete were handed six-year bans, though the details are not known.

Boxer Ayush Rai and 19-year-old Mishthi Kajla, who won a bronze in the 2024 Federation Cup U20 Championships, were handed bans for two years each.

Another minor boxer was also handed a four-year ban.

