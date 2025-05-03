Will Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match in MLS 2025? Fans might be wondering the answer to this question as the Herons gear up for their upcoming clash in the Major League Soccer. The Herons have had the best of times, having suffered three defeats in their last three matches across competitions. While they were beaten by Vancouver Whitecaps FC across both legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final, Inter Miami experienced their first defeat in MLS 2025 when they were outplayed by FC Dallas in a seven-goal thriller. CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Vancouver Whitecaps Beat Inter Miami 3-1 to Eliminate Lionel Messi's Squad.

Inter Miami would look to return to winning ways as they square off against the New York Red Bulls. Javier Mascherano and his men have played nine matches this season, out of which Lionel Messi has featured in six and he is the top-scorer for the Herons so far, with three goals. Lionel Messi also has registered two assists, the highest for Inter Miami so far and this goes on to show the impact he has had whenever he has played for the Herons. Happy Birthday David Beckham: Fans Wish England Football Legend As Inter Miami Co-Owner Turns 50.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2025 Match?

After missing out against FC Dallas, Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami's line-up against Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final. But he was unable to inspire his side to a win and they ended up losing the tie 1-5 on aggregate. Lionel Messi, in all likelihood, will feature for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls. He is expected to be in the starting XI for the Herons in this clash. Lionel Messi also trained hard with his teammates as was seen in a picture shared on Inter Miami's official social media handles.

Lionel Messi Trains With Inter Miami Teammates

Inter Miami would need their talisman to be at his absolute best in the contest against the New York Red Bulls and help his side snap the losing streak. The Herons are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings in MLS 2025 and a win in this clash will lift them right up to the second spot.

