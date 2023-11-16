Naples (Florida), Nov 16 (AP) The money from corporate support keeps poring into the LPGA Tour, which on Thursday announced a 2024 schedule with over USD 116 million in prize money and a record 10 regular tournaments offering at least USD 3 million.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan released the schedule at the CME Group Tour Championship, the season finale that previously announced it will raise its purse to USD 11 million next year and USD 4 million going to the winner.

Prize money on the LPGA Tour has been steadily climbing, with recent boosts coming from the majors, particularly the US Women's Open (USD 11 million this year) and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (USD 10 million).

More sponsors are boosting purses incrementally. This year, only four regular tournaments — not including the five majors or the CME Group Tour Championship — had prize funds of USD 3 million or more. Now, there are 10.

The schedule features a new tournament in the Boston area and some moving parts. The “Drive On” tournament moves from Arizona to Florida next year, but Arizona will have another tournament in March at a course to be determined

There also is a smoother flow in the schedule to avoid some trips across the country. One stretch this year had the LPGA go from San Francisco to New Jersey to Las Vegas and back to New Jersey in a span of five weeks.

The LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas now moves to the first week in April, right before the LPGA takes a two-week break before its first major (Chevron Championship) in Houston.

The Lotte Championship in Hawaii this year was played a week before the Chevron in Houston. Next year, the Hawaii event moves to November for the first time and follows the four-event Asia swing, so it's on the way back toward the final two events in Florida.

The AIG Women's British Open returns to St. Andrews for the last full week in August because of the Olympics in France, which will be two weeks earlier. The Women's PGA goes to Sahalee outside Seattle, while the US Women's Open is at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The LPGA again has two tournaments in Los Angeles with one wrinkle. Se Ri Pak, the Hall of Famers and trailblazer of women's golf in South Korea, will have her name as part of the title at Palos Verdes — the Se Ri Pak LA Open. She joins Michelle Wie West (Mizuhos Americas Open) and Annika Sorenstam (The Annika) as players becoming tournament hosts.

The Solheim Cup is at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. This is the second time the Solheim Cup has been held in back-to-back years as it goes back to even-numbered years due to the Ryder Cup going back to odd-numbered years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)