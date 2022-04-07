Navi Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Invited to bat first, DC posted 149 for 3 with opener Prithvi Shaw top-scoring with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Leg 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

LSG chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks largely to South African Quinton de Kock's superlative 80 from 52 balls.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav got one each.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Kalvin Phillips Deal In Works For Summer.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 149 for 3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22).

Lucknow Super Giants: 155 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 80; Kuldeep Yadav 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)