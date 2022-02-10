Abu Dhabi, Feb 10 (AP) Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku's close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions on Wednesday.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the south American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that.

Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku's goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box. (AP)

