The Indian Premier League 2022 will be the 15th edition of India’s premier T20 competition. IPL 2022 will see the expansion of the competition with the inclusion of two new franchises. Due to the newer additions – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the IPL 2022 Mega Auction will take place ahead of the 15th season of the cash-rich league, which will see a number of changes to the annual bidding war ahead of the new campaign including the RTM (Right To Match) card. IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Foreign Players from PSL 2022 Who Could Fetch Big Money at Upcoming Auction.

What is Right To Match (RTM) Card?

The Right To Match or RTM card gives franchisees an opportunity to buy back a player they were unable to retain ahead of the auctions. After the highest bid for a particular player is determined, the team that previously owned the said player has the right to match the bid and get the player back into their team. Each franchise was allowed two RTM cards per auction.

Is Right To Match (RTM) Card Available in IPL 2022 Mega Auction?

With the addition of two new teams, the Right To Match or RTM card will not be available at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The reason being it could be unfair to the franchises that will be participating in the bidding war for the first time after being added to the Auction.

